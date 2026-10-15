Kazakh Cinema Days open in Hungary to celebrate culture and history

The films are screened at the historic Uránia National Film Theatre in Budapest.

The program opened with the historical biographical film Amre, dedicated to the life and творчество of renowned Kazakh singer Amre Kashaubayev. Audiences were also presented with Qaitadan (Restart). The event will conclude with the drama The Road to Mother, a story about maternal love, family values, and human destinies set against the backdrop of challenging historical events.

The event brought together representatives of the diplomatic corps, government and cultural institutions, the film industry, the Kazakh diaspora, as well as Kazakh students studying in Hungary. Anel Bakytbekkyzy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Hungary, addressed those present.

Gulzat Shurenova-Kalishuk represented the Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm national film studio. Actor Sanzhar Madi, who played the lead role in Amre, and Qaitadan producer Zhalyn Tleubergenov spoke about their projects and shared their experiences working on the films.

Kazakh Cinema Days aim to promote the country’s film industry abroad, expand international cultural cooperation, and strengthen cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Hungary.

Such events provide foreign audiences with an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Kazakhstan’s history, culture, and contemporary cinema.

Notably, the Kazakhstan Cinema Days took place in Bishkek from September 28 to 30.