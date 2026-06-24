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    Enrique Iglesias surprises fans with Kazakh phrase ahead of concerts in Astana and Almaty

    21:25, 24 June 2026

    Global pop star Enrique Iglesias delighted Kazakh fans by speaking a few words in Kazakh during a concert in Poland, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Enrique Iglesias surprises fans with Kazakh phrase ahead of concerts in Astana and Almaty
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    The singer, who performed before a crowd of around 40,000 people, was presented with a gift of Kazakhstan’s famous chocolate. For many Kazakhstanis traveling abroad, bringing the popular treat as a gift has become a cherished tradition and a way to share a symbol of the country's hospitality with new acquaintances.

    After receiving the gift, Iglesias surprised the audience by saying, “Alga, Kazakhstan!” (“Forward, Kazakhstan!”).

    Guests also witnessed the large-scale production that the Spanish singer is set to bring to Kazakhstan later this year. The show in Gdańsk was held before a packed stadium, with thousands of fans gathering outside the venue four hours before the performance began.

    It is worth noting that Enrique Iglesias is to perform in Astana on September 3 and in Almaty on September 5.

    Entertainment Kazakhstan Astana Almaty Celebrities Music
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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