Enrique Iglesias surprises fans with Kazakh phrase ahead of concerts in Astana and Almaty

The singer, who performed before a crowd of around 40,000 people, was presented with a gift of Kazakhstan’s famous chocolate. For many Kazakhstanis traveling abroad, bringing the popular treat as a gift has become a cherished tradition and a way to share a symbol of the country's hospitality with new acquaintances.

After receiving the gift, Iglesias surprised the audience by saying, “Alga, Kazakhstan!” (“Forward, Kazakhstan!”).

Guests also witnessed the large-scale production that the Spanish singer is set to bring to Kazakhstan later this year. The show in Gdańsk was held before a packed stadium, with thousands of fans gathering outside the venue four hours before the performance began.

It is worth noting that Enrique Iglesias is to perform in Astana on September 3 and in Almaty on September 5.