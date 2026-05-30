Kazakh Tokayev congratulates Croatia on its Statehood Day

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan appreciates its long-standing cooperation with Croatia.

He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across a wide range of areas.

The Kazakh President wished President Milanović success in his state duties and prosperity to the Croatian people.

As written before, Kazakhstan and Croatia recently signed a contract for hydrocarbon exploration in Aktobe region.

Earlier, Kazakhstan congratulated Ethiopia on National Day.