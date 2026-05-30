Kazakh Tokayev congratulates Croatia on its Statehood Day
19:14, 30 May 2026
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Croatian President Zoran Milanović and the people of Croatia on the occasion of Statehood Day, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan appreciates its long-standing cooperation with Croatia.
He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across a wide range of areas.
The Kazakh President wished President Milanović success in his state duties and prosperity to the Croatian people.
As written before, Kazakhstan and Croatia recently signed a contract for hydrocarbon exploration in Aktobe region.
Earlier, Kazakhstan congratulated Ethiopia on National Day.