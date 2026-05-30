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    Kazakh Tokayev congratulates Croatia on its Statehood Day

    19:14, 30 May 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Croatian President Zoran Milanović and the people of Croatia on the occasion of Statehood Day, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh Tokayev congratulates Croatia on Statehood Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan appreciates its long-standing cooperation with Croatia.

    He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across a wide range of areas.

    The Kazakh President wished President Milanović success in his state duties and prosperity to the Croatian people.

    As written before, Kazakhstan and Croatia recently signed a contract for hydrocarbon exploration in Aktobe region.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan congratulated Ethiopia on National Day.

    Kazakhstan and Croatia President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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