Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls for restoring trust among leading powers

President Tokayev thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the hospitality and excellent organization of the summit.

He noted the symbolism of meeting in New Delhi, a city representing India’s rich cultural heritage, and praised India’s chairmanship for giving new momentum to the BRICS agenda under the principle Humanity Above All.

He said representing nearly half of the world’s population and 40% of global GDP, BRICS has both significant opportunities and responsibilities in overcoming division and achieving concrete results.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that realizing this potential requires addressing fundamental global problems and rebuilding trust among leading states. He referred to the 2026 Global Peace Index, which described the current era as one of “Great Fragmentation” — marked by geopolitical confrontation, rising militarization, weakening multilateral institutions, and growing trade barriers.

He warned that the global economic cost of violence reached 22 trillion US dollars in 2025, or about 10% of world GDP, calling it a troubling signal. He noted regional conflicts increasingly spill beyond their immediate zones and heavily impact the global economy. Disruptions to major maritime routes have exposed vulnerabilities in energy, food, and trade supply chains.

It was reported earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Outreach/BRICS Plus plenary session, themed Strengthening Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Stability.