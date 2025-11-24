Kazakh tenor joins Bolshoi Theatre’s prestigious young artists opera program

The Bolshoi Theatre’s Young Artists Opera Program is widely known as a “forge for young voices.” Established in 2009, its mission is to prepare artists for work at the world’s most prestigious stage venues. Its principle is simple and ambitious: if a singer studies Mozart, they will work with a specialist in the Classical era; if they study Verdi, they will work with a coach who brilliantly masters the Verdian style.

Singers train with vocal coaches, conductors, and stage directors. Young performers refine their vocal technique, study foreign languages, stage movement, and acting. They participate in performances and concerts at the Bolshoi Theatre on the Historical and New Stages, and also appear in chamber evening programs in the Beethoven Hall.

Nursultan Anuarbek’s journey is one of impressive dedication. He began his path at the Qazanghap Qyzylorda Music College (2017–2021) and then continued his education at the Kazakh National University of Arts (2021–2025). While still a student, he began making a name for himself at competitions, consistently taking home prizes. In 2023–2024, Nursultan was a resident of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy – a project that provides young singers with intensive practice and work with world-class maestri. It was here that he first experienced the professional stage. The singer later became a soloist with Astana Opera’s opera company.

The competitions where Nursultan Anuarbek has won or taken prizes speak for themselves: Grand Prix at the 26th International Competition for Young Performers of the Kazakh Romance (2024, Turkestan), 1st Place at the 1st Caruso – De Curtis Sorrento International Singing Festival & Competition (2023, Italy), 1st Place at the 28th Moscow International Competition for Young Performers of the Russian Romance (2024). In February 2024, he participated in masterclasses within the framework of the Yuri Bashmet Winter International Arts Festival in Sochi – a festival that gathers the strongest young musicians from around the world.

Today, Nursultan Anuarbek is preparing for a new chapter in his creative biography. This chapter will continue in Moscow. The destination is known – the Bolshoi Theatre, where the doors open to forge great professionals.

“The audition for the Bolshoi Theatre took place in several stages, and frankly, it was a very anxious moment, especially when you are being evaluated by the director of the Bolshoi and Mariinsky Theatres himself, the outstanding conductor Valery Gergiev. The competition was intense, but I tried to be as sincere and musical as possible. It is a tremendous honour for me to become part of a youth program of this calibre. I am especially happy to have the opportunity to represent Kazakhstan and my opera house in this project. I expect the training will bring new professional experience, inspiration, and the chance to grow as an artist. My studies will begin shortly, and I look forward to this phase with anticipation,” concluded the Astana Opera soloist Nursultan Anuarbek.

It should be noted, S.Korean artists to perform great Abai’s songs at Astana Opera.