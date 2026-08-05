Kazakh tennis players notch more wins at Asu Open in Astana

In the men's singles draw, Damir Zhalgasbay advanced to the second round with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Grigory Shebekin. In the women's singles, Eva Korysheva also progressed after defeating Ingkar Dyussebay in a hard-fought three-set match, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Several more Kazakh players will take to the courts on August 5. Amir Omarkhanov, Zangar Nurlanuly, Yerassyl Yerdilda, and Iliyas Maratuly will contest their opening men's singles matches, while Satima Toregen, Asylzhan Arystanbekova, and Sandugash Kenzhibayeva will begin their women's singles campaigns.

Kazakhstan's players also enjoyed success in the doubles events. Iliyas Maratuly and Arseniy Trebukhin advanced to the second round of the men's doubles, while Albina Kakenova and Anastasiya Krymkova opened their women's doubles campaign with a victory.

Meanwhile, the Kazakh pairings of Eva Korysheva / Satima Toregen and Asylzhan Arystanbekova / Ingkar Dyussebay remain in contention for the women's doubles title.

The Asu Open is being held on the outdoor hard courts of the National Tennis Center Beeline Arena in Astana and will conclude on August 8.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that XDS Astana Team rider Thomas Silva claimed another impressive victory in Spain, winning the Clasica Castilla y Leon.