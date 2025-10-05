EN
    Kazakh tennis player reaches final of Chuncheon junior tournament

    08:27, 5 October 2025

    Zangar Nurlanuly, a Kazakh tennis player ranked 25th in the ITF Juniors World Ranking, advanced to the final of the J200 Chuncheon Tennis Tournament in South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakh tennis player reaches final of Chuncheon junior tournament
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    The top-seeded Zangar Nurlanuly secured his spot by convincingly defeating South Korea's Siong Ji in the semifinals with a score of 6-1, 7-5.

    The victory sets up an exciting championship match where Zangar Nurlanuly will face another Korean player, Min Hyuk Cho. Cho earned his final spot after defeating the other representative of Kazakhstan, Daniel Tazabekov, in the semifinals.

    The final match for the trophy is scheduled for today, October 5.

    As previously reported, Kazakhstan's Putintseva secured an opening win at the Suzhou Tennis Tournament.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis South Korea
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
