Kazakh tennis player reaches final of Chuncheon junior tournament

The top-seeded Zangar Nurlanuly secured his spot by convincingly defeating South Korea's Siong Ji in the semifinals with a score of 6-1, 7-5.

The victory sets up an exciting championship match where Zangar Nurlanuly will face another Korean player, Min Hyuk Cho. Cho earned his final spot after defeating the other representative of Kazakhstan, Daniel Tazabekov, in the semifinals.

The final match for the trophy is scheduled for today, October 5.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan's Putintseva secured an opening win at the Suzhou Tennis Tournament.