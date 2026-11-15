Kazakh television pioneer Zulkiya Zhumatova dies at 106

The Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan extended its condolences to her family, loved ones, and colleagues.

Zulkiya Zhumatova was born on February 20, 1920, in the Bayanaul district of Pavlodar region.

“Her name is associated with a landmark event in the history of Kazakhstan’s television. On March 8, 1958, Zulkiya Zhumatova and Nelly Omarova became two of the first presenters on Kazakh television. Zhumatova hosted the first broadcast in Kazakh, while Omarova presented the Russian-language broadcast. This historic occasion marked the beginning of television broadcasting in Kazakhstan,” the ministry said in a statement.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan

From 1958 to 1970, Zhumatova worked at Kazakh Television, making a significant contribution to the establishment of national television broadcasting and the development of Kazakh-language television presenting.

Alongside her television career, she was actively involved in literary work, writing poetry and children's literature, as well as translating works of fiction.

Zhumatova also held a senior position at the Gabit Musrepov Theater for Children and Youth, contributing to the development of Kazakhstan’s national arts. Historical archives have preserved photographs of Zhumatova from her younger years.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In June 2026, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Zulkiya Zhumatova the Order of Qurmet (Honor) in recognition of her contributions to the development of national television.

The Ministry of Culture and Information emphasized that Zulkiya Zhumatova’s life and invaluable contribution to Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage will remain forever in the nation’s memory.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that renowned composer, People's Artist of Kazakhstan, and professor Bakir Bayakhunov had passed away.