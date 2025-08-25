Kazakh team wins bronze at World Youth Chess Olympiad

The event brought together young players under 16 from around the globe, with Kazakhstan represented by two national teams.

“In the decisive ninth round, Kazakhstan-2 confidently defeated Colombia-1 with a score of 2½–1½. Artyom Bogdanov drew his game with Andres Santiago Garzon Camelo (½–½). Danis Kuandykuly secured a win against Santiago Lopez Rayo (1–0). Zarina Nurgaliyeva also won against Lopez Rayo (1–0). This victory gave the team 14 match points, 260 EMGSB coefficient points, and 25½ individual points, securing third place,” Kazchess shared.

Photo credit: KazChess

The bronze-winning squad, led by grandmaster Alexander Moiseenko, featured FM Artyom Bogdanov (2368), FM Aldiyar Zhauenbai (2195), CM Danis Kuandykuly (2156), and WIM Zarina Nurgaliyeva (2152). Kazakhstan’s first team, coached by GM Boris Grachev and including IM Sauat Nurgaliev (2225), FM Mark Smirnov (2265), FM Alan Petukhov (2310), and WIM Elnaz Kaliahmet (2266), finished ninth overall.

In individual achievements, Alan Petukhov claimed silver on board three with a performance rating of 2374, while Sauat Nurgaliev earned bronze on board one. Regionally, Uzbekistan gained 14 match points, while China - 14, and India - 13, and Kazakhstan’s first team ended ninth with 12 points.

Last month, Kazakhstan’s chess team took silver and six players won medals, including two gold, at the FIDE World Blitz Team Championships in London.