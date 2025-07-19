EN
    Kazakh team storms into Artistic Swimming World Championships finals

    13:40, 19 July 2025

    The Kazakh team sailed into the finals of the Artistic Swimming World Championships at the World Aquatics Masters Championships underway in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC

    The Kazakh team scored 261.9755 points in the free program to finish 8th and storm into the finals.

    The team consists of Nargiza Bolatova, Yasmin Tuyakova, Dayna Dzhamanchalova, Xenia Makarova, Aigerim Kurmangaliyeva, Anna Pavlevtsova and Valeria Stolbunova.

    The finals are slated for July 20.

    Earlier, Karina Magrupova advanced to the finals in the individual event.

