    Kazakhstan’s Karina Magrupova to compete in World Artistic Swimming Championships final

    17:55, 18 July 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Karina Magrupova made it to the final of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships ongoing in Singapore from July 11 through August 3, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

    Artistic swimming competitions commenced on July 18.

    The Kazakh athlete gained 232.2050 points in the individual technical program and finished 12th, having qualified for the final stage.

    The final event is scheduled for July 19.

    Recall that 27-year-old para-athlete from Karaganda Aknazar Mutalipov completed a 20-kilometer swim across Lake Balkhash in just 13 hours.

