Kazakhstan’s Karina Magrupova to compete in World Artistic Swimming Championships final

Artistic swimming competitions commenced on July 18.

The Kazakh athlete gained 232.2050 points in the individual technical program and finished 12th, having qualified for the final stage.

The final event is scheduled for July 19.

Recall that 27-year-old para-athlete from Karaganda Aknazar Mutalipov completed a 20-kilometer swim across Lake Balkhash in just 13 hours.