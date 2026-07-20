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    Kazakh team clinches silver at 2026 Europe Triathlon Junior Cup in Romania

    05:38, 20 July 2026

    Team Kazakhstan claimed silver in the mixed relay at the 2026 Europe Triathlon Junior Cup in Izvorani, Romania, marking their second medal of the tournament, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh team clinches silver at 2026 Europe Triathlon Junior Cup in Romania
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

    The team which includes Diana Yerzhanova, Alua Nurmukhamet, Alkham Murat and Arsseniy Shevchenko, finished second with a time of 1:34:56. Romania took gold in 1:34:31, while Turkiye secured bronze with a result of 1:35:42.

    Earlier in the competition, Yerzhanova won Kazakhstan’s first medal by winning gold in the individual event.

     

    Sport Triathlon Society Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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