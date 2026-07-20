Kazakh team clinches silver at 2026 Europe Triathlon Junior Cup in Romania
05:38, 20 July 2026
Team Kazakhstan claimed silver in the mixed relay at the 2026 Europe Triathlon Junior Cup in Izvorani, Romania, marking their second medal of the tournament, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
The team which includes Diana Yerzhanova, Alua Nurmukhamet, Alkham Murat and Arsseniy Shevchenko, finished second with a time of 1:34:56. Romania took gold in 1:34:31, while Turkiye secured bronze with a result of 1:35:42.
Earlier in the competition, Yerzhanova won Kazakhstan’s first medal by winning gold in the individual event.