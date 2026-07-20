Kazakh team clinches silver at 2026 Europe Triathlon Junior Cup in Romania

The team which includes Diana Yerzhanova, Alua Nurmukhamet, Alkham Murat and Arsseniy Shevchenko, finished second with a time of 1:34:56. Romania took gold in 1:34:31, while Turkiye secured bronze with a result of 1:35:42.

Earlier in the competition, Yerzhanova won Kazakhstan’s first medal by winning gold in the individual event.