Kazakhstani triathlete Diana Yerzhanova wins 2026 Europe Triathlon Junior Cup gold

The Kazakh athlete covered the distance in 35 minutes 41 seconds.

The silver medal went to Romania’s Tunde Crisan, who finished in 35 minutes 48 seconds. Italy’s Elis Ventre took third place with a time of 35 minutes 50 seconds.

Three more Kazakh athletes ranked among top ten: Alua Nurmukhamet placed fifth (36:3), Kaleriya Schneider finished sixth (36:07), and Aida Kim came ninth (36:13).