Kazakh team claims 2nd place at Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe 6th stage

On the Misano World Circuit, members of the Artline Kazakhstan team - Shota Abkhazava and Egor Orudzhev - competing in the Pro-Am category, showed an excellent result and took second place in the 50-minute race.

At the 35th minute of the race, the team had a prime opportunity to take the lead. However, while navigating a turn, Orudzhev’s car collided with a rival and nearly veered off the track. Despite that, the team persevered and crossed the finish line in second place.

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo is an international motor racing series organized by the Lamborghini Squadra Corse. The races are held in Europe, Asia, and North America and have a common format: six double races, each 50 minutes. The series involves Huracán Super Trofeo Evo model cars.

It is worth noting that on July 20, the Kazakh team claimed victory at the GT2 European Series stage held at the Misano racetrack in Italy. Later, on August 31, the team secured two silver medals at the fourth stage of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe series held at the Nürburgring track in Germany.

