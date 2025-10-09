Kazakh team to compete in Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe racing series

Representing Kazakhstan in the Pro-Am category are drivers Shota Abkhazava and Egor Orudzhev.

Photo credit: Artline Kazakhstan

It is worth noting that on July 20, the Kazakh team claimed victory at the GT2 European Series stage held at the Misano racetrack in Italy. Later, on August 31, the team secured two silver medals at the fourth stage of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe series held at the Nürburgring track in Germany

Lamborghini Super Trofeo is an international motor racing series organized by the Lamborghini Squadra Corse. The races are held in Europe, Asia, and North America and have a common format: six double races, each 50 minutes. The series involves Huracán Super Trofeo Evo model cars.