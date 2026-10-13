Kazakh teachers shine at international education events in Belarus

Three Kazakh educators received the CIS Excellence in Education badge at the 9th Congress of Teachers and Education Workers of CIS Member States in Minsk.

According to the ministry, the awards went to Zhaubay Karayev, chief research fellow at the National Academy of Education named after Y.Altynsarin, Banu Narbekova, vice-rector for academic affairs at Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University, and Alina Solovyova, a biology teacher at Pushkin School-Gymnasium No. 1 in Shymkent.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Education

The congress brought together representatives from seven countries to discuss closer cooperation in education, greater professional mobility for teachers, the introduction of innovations, and the sharing of effective teaching practices.

Meanwhile, Kazakh educators also claimed two first-place finishes and one second-place finish at the 4th International Festival of Teaching Excellence.

The in-person stage of the festival was held at the National Academy of Education of Belarus, where participants conducted masterclasses and exchanged professional experience.

Bauyrzhan Bazarbayev, a teacher at School-Lyceum No. 1 in the Zhanaarka district of Ulytau region, took first place and received a first-degree diploma.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Education

Indira Nazarova from Aktobe region also secured first place in the Preschool Educator category.

Rimma Abiguzina from Pavlodar region earned second place in the Psychologist/Social Educator category.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had presented state awards to educators during a ceremony at the Akorda Presidential Palace .