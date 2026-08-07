Kazakh taekwondo fighters bag four medals in Jakarta
16:42, 7 August 2026
Kazakh athletes won four bronze medals at the 8th Asian Taekwondo Indonesia Open Championships 2026 in Jakarta, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The bronze medals were captured by the following fighters of Kazakhstan:
- Bakhodir Shapulatov (-54 kg weight division)
- Zhassurbek Isroilov (-63 kg)
- Abdurakhman Maripov (-80 kg)
- Nurkanat Kozhakhmet (-87 kg)
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan wrapped up the Asian Canoe Marathon Championships with four gold medals.