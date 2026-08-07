Kazakh taekwondo fighters bag four medals in Jakarta

The bronze medals were captured by the following fighters of Kazakhstan:

Bakhodir Shapulatov (-54 kg weight division)

Zhassurbek Isroilov (-63 kg)

Abdurakhman Maripov (-80 kg)

Nurkanat Kozhakhmet (-87 kg)

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan wrapped up the Asian Canoe Marathon Championships with four gold medals.