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    Kazakh taekwondo fighters bag four medals in Jakarta

    16:42, 7 August 2026

    Kazakh athletes won four bronze medals at the 8th Asian Taekwondo Indonesia Open Championships 2026 in Jakarta, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh taekwondo fighters bag four medals in Jakarta
    Photo source: olympic.kz

    The bronze medals were captured by the following fighters of Kazakhstan:

    • Bakhodir Shapulatov (-54 kg weight division)
    • Zhassurbek Isroilov (-63 kg)
    • Abdurakhman Maripov (-80 kg)
    • Nurkanat Kozhakhmet (-87 kg)

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan wrapped up the Asian Canoe Marathon Championships with four gold medals.

    Kazakhstan Sport Taekwondo Indonesia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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