Kazakh taekwondokas win 11 medals at Serbia Open 2025 tournament

The cadet team won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals, while the junior team finished the competition with four gold and one bronze medals, ranking first in the overall standings.

Hamzalper Romashkin (61kg) and Dias Baidullayev (33kg) claimed gold medals among cadets. Ruslan Statsina (37kg) finished second. Yersultan Orazbekuly (49kg), Sultanmukhammed Roziyev (45kg), and Miras Issengeldin (65kg) took bronze medals.

As for the junior team, Yegor Shaptefrats (+78kg), Taskyn Temirzhan (51kg), Nurperzent Samatuly (48kg), Kanat Rakhymberdi (68kg) climbed to the top of the podium. Beket Bolatuly (73kg) became a bronze medalist of the event.