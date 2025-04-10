EN
    Kazakh taekwondokas win 11 medals at Serbia Open 2025 tournament

    07:38, 10 April 2025

    Kazakhstan’s cadet and junior taekwondo teams have successfully performed at the 22nd edition of the Galeb Belgrade Trophy, Serbia Open 2025 tournament held from April 5 to 6, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.

    Taekwondo
    Photo credit: National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

    The cadet team won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals, while the junior team finished the competition with four gold and one bronze medals, ranking first in the overall standings.

    Hamzalper Romashkin (61kg) and Dias Baidullayev (33kg) claimed gold medals among cadets. Ruslan Statsina (37kg) finished second. Yersultan Orazbekuly (49kg), Sultanmukhammed Roziyev (45kg), and Miras Issengeldin (65kg) took bronze medals.

    As for the junior team, Yegor Shaptefrats (+78kg), Taskyn Temirzhan (51kg), Nurperzent Samatuly (48kg), Kanat Rakhymberdi (68kg) climbed to the top of the podium. Beket Bolatuly (73kg) became a bronze medalist of the event.

     

    Sport Taekwondo Kazakhstan Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
