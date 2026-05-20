Kazakh table tennis player claims bronze in Bangkok
17:04, 20 May 2026
Kazakhstan's Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova has won a bronze medal at the WTT Youth Contender Bangkok tournament in Thailand, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakh table tennis player reached the third step of the podium in the U13 age category.
During the competition, Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova defeated Phannapat Chingsongnoen (Thailand) 3-0, Chen Ethel (Singapore) 3-0, Mao Chloe (Singapore) 3-0, and Asahi Kawaguchi (Japan) 3-2.
In the semifinals, Zhaniya lost to Eng Zhi Yu (Malaysia) 1-3, which secured her the bronze.
Earlier, Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova bagged gold at the WTT Youth Contender tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.