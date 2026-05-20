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    Kazakh table tennis player claims bronze in Bangkok

    17:04, 20 May 2026

    Kazakhstan's Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova has won a bronze medal at the WTT Youth Contender Bangkok tournament in Thailand, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh table tennis player claims bronze in Bangkok
    Photo credit: National Olympic Committee

    The Kazakh table tennis player reached the third step of the podium in the U13 age category.

    During the competition, Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova defeated Phannapat Chingsongnoen (Thailand) 3-0, Chen Ethel (Singapore) 3-0, Mao Chloe (Singapore) 3-0, and Asahi Kawaguchi (Japan) 3-2.

    In the semifinals, Zhaniya lost to Eng Zhi Yu (Malaysia) 1-3, which secured her the bronze.

    Earlier, Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova bagged gold at the WTT Youth Contender tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

    Kazakhstan Sport Table Tennis Thailand Youth of Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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