Kazakh swimmers win 16 medals at Asian Age Group Championships in Bangkok

Gold:

Alexander Rumynskiy (100 m backstroke)

Daniil Chuzhinov (200 m medley)

Mixed relay 4×100 m, Group A

Alexandr Rumynskiy (200 m backstroke)

Anatoly Rudenko (100 m breaststroke)

Anatoly Rudenko (50 m breaststroke)

Silver:

Alexandr Mironichev (50 m butterfly)

Darya Chesnokova (50 m backstroke)

Fyodor Didenko (800 m freestyle)

Mixed relay 4×100 m, Group B

Relay 4×200 m freestyle, Group A

Alexandr Mironychev (50 m freestyle)

Combined mixed relay 4×100 m, Group A

Bronze:

Fyodor Didenko (400 m freestyle)

Relay 4×100 m freestyle, Group A

Daniil Chuzhinov (400 m medley)

The tournament brings together athletes from the youth and junior age categories.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov had advanced to the second round of the ATP 250 clay-court tournament in Estoril, Portugal.