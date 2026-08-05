Kazakh swimmers shine at international meet in U.S.

The team finished the competition with 13 gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

Kazakhstan's Sofiya Abubakirova made the biggest contribution to the team's success. She won gold in the 50m butterfly, claimed bronze in the 50m backstroke, and added three relay gold medals in the 4×50m freestyle, 4×100m freestyle, and 4×50m medley relay.

Maxım Skazobtsov of Kazakhstan captured gold in the 100m butterfly, silver in the 200m butterfly, and bronze in the 50m butterfly. He also claimed relay golds in the 4×50m freestyle, 4×100m freestyle, and 4×100m medley relay.

Yegor Popov won the 100m freestyle and added two relay gold medals in the 4×50m freestyle and 4×50m medley relay.

Rishat Zhumagulov earned silver in the 50m butterfly and won relay gold medals in the 4×50m freestyle and 4×50m medley relay.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had finished first in the team standings for artistic swimming at the 12th Asian Age Group Aquatics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, after winning a total of 48 medals.