Kazakh swimmers pocket four medals at Jon Urbanchek Invitational in U.S.
13:25, 9 June 2026
Kazakhstan’s national swimming team earned four medals at the 4th Jon Urbanchek Invitational in Fullerton, California, USA, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.
Aibat Myrzamuratov won gold in the men’s 100m breaststroke clocking 1:03.33 and silver in 50m freestyle with a time of 23.02.
Daniil Chuzhinov took home silver in the men’s 200m individual medley clocking 2:09.20.
Artur Mironov bagged a bronze medal in the men’s 100m breaststroke with 1:03.76.
It should be noted, Kazakh national canoe sprint team won a total of 41 medals, including 20 golds, at the Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Turkistan.