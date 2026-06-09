Kazakh swimmers pocket four medals at Jon Urbanchek Invitational in U.S.

Aibat Myrzamuratov won gold in the men’s 100m breaststroke clocking 1:03.33 and silver in 50m freestyle with a time of 23.02.

Daniil Chuzhinov took home silver in the men’s 200m individual medley clocking 2:09.20.

Artur Mironov bagged a bronze medal in the men’s 100m breaststroke with 1:03.76.

It should be noted, Kazakh national canoe sprint team won a total of 41 medals, including 20 golds, at the Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Turkistan.