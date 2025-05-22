Kazakh swimmer finishes one step away from medal at Trofeu Internacional Ciutat de Barcelona

Xenia Ignatova finished eighth in the women’s 200 m backstroke, 16th in the 50 m backstroke.

Arsen Kozhakhmetov touched the wall 15th in the men’s 50 m breaststroke, Sofiya Spodarenko 10th in the women’s butterfly breaststroke, while Maxim Skazobtsov finished 14th in the men’s 100 m butterfly breaststroke.

It is worth reminding that the Kazakh female boxing team set a historic record at the now-running ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka, grabbing gold in 12 weight categories.