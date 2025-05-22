EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh swimmer finishes one step away from medal at Trofeu Internacional Ciutat de Barcelona

    21:00, 22 May 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Adilbek Mussin finished fourth in the men’s 100 m butterfly breaststroke at the Trofeu Internacional Ciutat de Barcelona 2025 (Marenostrum) on Day 1, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh swimmer finishes one step away from medal at Trofeu Internacional Ciutat de Barcelona
    Photo credit: NOC

    Xenia Ignatova finished eighth in the women’s 200 m backstroke, 16th in the 50 m backstroke.

    Arsen Kozhakhmetov touched the wall 15th in the men’s 50 m breaststroke, Sofiya Spodarenko 10th in the women’s butterfly breaststroke, while Maxim Skazobtsov finished 14th in the men’s 100 m butterfly breaststroke.

    It is worth reminding that the Kazakh female boxing team set a historic record at the now-running ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka, grabbing gold in 12 weight categories. 

    Sport Swimming Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All