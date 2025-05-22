Kazakh swimmer finishes one step away from medal at Trofeu Internacional Ciutat de Barcelona
21:00, 22 May 2025
Kazakhstan’s Adilbek Mussin finished fourth in the men’s 100 m butterfly breaststroke at the Trofeu Internacional Ciutat de Barcelona 2025 (Marenostrum) on Day 1, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Xenia Ignatova finished eighth in the women’s 200 m backstroke, 16th in the 50 m backstroke.
Arsen Kozhakhmetov touched the wall 15th in the men’s 50 m breaststroke, Sofiya Spodarenko 10th in the women’s butterfly breaststroke, while Maxim Skazobtsov finished 14th in the men’s 100 m butterfly breaststroke.
It is worth reminding that the Kazakh female boxing team set a historic record at the now-running ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka, grabbing gold in 12 weight categories.