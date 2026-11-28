The medical team of Alexey Kolesnikov, Almat Kalzhanov, and Nurzhan Temenov completed the surgery without any issues.

The patient had been diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis, a condition that increases strain on the heart and can lead to severe heart failure.

Given the patient's age, surgeons used transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), threading the replacement valve through a small groin puncture and avoiding both a chest incision and a heart-lung bypass machine.

"Today, we can help patients even at a very advanced age - live longer, better lives. Five years ago, we successfully performed this operation on a 94-year-old patient, four years ago on a 96-year-old, and now on a 98-year-old," said Rustem Tuleutayev, Chairman of the institute's management board.

Doctors saw immediate results in the operating room: the new valve worked properly and blood flow improved markedly.

The patient remains under doctors' care.

Earlier, Qazinform reported how AI helps Kazakhstan's doctors detect stroke and cancer.