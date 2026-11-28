Kazakh surgeons replace heart valve of 98-year-old in 45 minutes
Doctors at Kazakhstan's Research Institute of Cardiology and Internal Diseases performed a minimally invasive heart valve replacement on a 98-year-old patient in 45 minutes without open-heart surgery, the Healthcare Ministry said, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The medical team of Alexey Kolesnikov, Almat Kalzhanov, and Nurzhan Temenov completed the surgery without any issues.
The patient had been diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis, a condition that increases strain on the heart and can lead to severe heart failure.
Given the patient's age, surgeons used transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), threading the replacement valve through a small groin puncture and avoiding both a chest incision and a heart-lung bypass machine.
"Today, we can help patients even at a very advanced age - live longer, better lives. Five years ago, we successfully performed this operation on a 94-year-old patient, four years ago on a 96-year-old, and now on a 98-year-old," said Rustem Tuleutayev, Chairman of the institute's management board.
Doctors saw immediate results in the operating room: the new valve worked properly and blood flow improved markedly.
The patient remains under doctors' care.
Earlier, Qazinform reported how AI helps Kazakhstan's doctors detect stroke and cancer.