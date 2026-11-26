One of the main applications of artificial intelligence in Kazakhstan's healthcare sector is stroke diagnosis. The CerebraAI system helps doctors rapidly identify signs of brain damage by analyzing computed tomography (CT) scans.

The technology is currently in use at 17 stroke centers in Astana and five regions of Kazakhstan, including Akmola, Zhambyl, Almaty, Mangistau, and Zhetysu.

Since September 1, 2025, the system has analyzed examination results from more than 23,500 patients with suspected stroke.

According to the ministry, early stroke detection enables doctors to begin treatment sooner, helping reduce the risk of severe complications and disability.

Beyond stroke diagnosis, AI is also being used to identify early signs of breast and lung cancer and support dental diagnostics.

Kazakhstan is also introducing digital assistants to simplify medical documentation, with 4,205 doctors currently using the Alima platform.

During the pilot project, the time spent on medical paperwork for patients with uncomplicated conditions was cut from six minutes to just 90 seconds, allowing doctors to devote more time to patient examinations, consultations, and treatment.

The ministry stressed that AI serves as a tool to support healthcare professionals rather than replace them, with all decisions regarding diagnosis and treatment remaining in the hands of doctors.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had expanded its cancer screening coverage to 41.7%.