Kazakh surgeons removed three-month-old baby’s giant brain tumor

A three-month-old baby girl underwent surgery to remove a giant brain tumor.

Photo credit: Kazakh Healthcare Ministry

As doctors say, the baby was born healthy. When she turned two months old, she developed alarm signs such as frequent regurgitation, breast refusal, and anxiety with her skin appearing blue. The MRI detected a tumor in the parietooccipital part of the baby’s brain.

Photo credit: Kazakh Healthcare Ministry

The doctors successfully performed the high-risk surgery thanks to teamwork and microsurgical approaches.

