    Kazakh surgeons removed three-month-old baby’s giant brain tumor

    09:38, 5 May 2025

    Surgeons of the National Brain Surgery Center performed one of the challenging operations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Healthcare Ministry

    A three-month-old baby girl underwent surgery to remove a giant brain tumor.

    surgery
    Photo credit: Kazakh Healthcare Ministry

    As doctors say, the baby was born healthy. When she turned two months old, she developed alarm signs such as frequent regurgitation, breast refusal, and anxiety with her skin appearing blue. The MRI detected a tumor in the parietooccipital part of the baby’s brain.

    Surgery
    Photo credit: Kazakh Healthcare Ministry

    The doctors successfully performed the high-risk surgery thanks to teamwork and microsurgical approaches.

    It is worth reminding that a baby of 45 days old weighing just 1 kg underwent a complicated heart surgery in the Shymkent city perinatal center.

     

