Kazakh surgeons removed three-month-old baby’s giant brain tumor
09:38, 5 May 2025
Surgeons of the National Brain Surgery Center performed one of the challenging operations, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A three-month-old baby girl underwent surgery to remove a giant brain tumor.
As doctors say, the baby was born healthy. When she turned two months old, she developed alarm signs such as frequent regurgitation, breast refusal, and anxiety with her skin appearing blue. The MRI detected a tumor in the parietooccipital part of the baby’s brain.
The doctors successfully performed the high-risk surgery thanks to teamwork and microsurgical approaches.
