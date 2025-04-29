EN
    Baby weighing 1 kg undergoes successful heart surgery in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent

    08:52, 29 April 2025

    A baby of 45 days old weighing just 1 kg underwent a complicated heart surgery in the Shymkent city perinatal center, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Healthcare MInistry

    The baby boy was born at the 25th week of gestation, about 28 cm long and weighing 655 grams. He was diagnosed with a congenital heart disorder - open arterial duct, and respiratory distress syndrome.

    As soon as the baby gained a weight of 1 kg, he was operated on. 

    Doctors say the baby is in critical but stable condition and is being constantly monitored.

    Recall that a 72 yo man successfully underwent a giant lung tumor surgery in Almaty last year. 

    Children Healthcare Shymkent Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
