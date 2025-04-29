Baby weighing 1 kg undergoes successful heart surgery in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent

The baby boy was born at the 25th week of gestation, about 28 cm long and weighing 655 grams. He was diagnosed with a congenital heart disorder - open arterial duct, and respiratory distress syndrome.

As soon as the baby gained a weight of 1 kg, he was operated on.

Doctors say the baby is in critical but stable condition and is being constantly monitored.

