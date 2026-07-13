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    Kazakhstan pockets 5 gold medals at International Physics Olympiad

    11:11, 13 July 2026

    Kazakhstan national team achieved a historic result claiming five gold medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad held in Bucaramanga, Colombia, from July 4 to July 12, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan pockets 5 gold medals at International Physics Olympiad
    Photo credit: Enlightenment Ministry

    The International Physics Olympiad brought together 381 students from 85 countries.

    Nurgul Yegenbergenova, Amirbek Azatbekov, Ilyas Kazymbek, Damir Kurman from Astana and Roman Cheremnov from Almaty bagged gold medals.

    Kazakhstan pockets 5 gold medals at International Physics Olympiad
    Photo credit: Enlightenment Ministry

    The team was trained by school teachers, mentors and national coaches.

    In 2025, the revenues of Kazakhstan’s educational institutions reached 6.99 trillion tenge, while expenses exceeded 6.7 trillion tenge. The bulk of these expenses, as usual, was spent on employee salaries.

    Kazakhstan Education and Science Children Education
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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