The International Physics Olympiad brought together 381 students from 85 countries.

Nurgul Yegenbergenova, Amirbek Azatbekov, Ilyas Kazymbek, Damir Kurman from Astana and Roman Cheremnov from Almaty bagged gold medals.

Photo credit: Enlightenment Ministry

The team was trained by school teachers, mentors and national coaches.

In 2025, the revenues of Kazakhstan’s educational institutions reached 6.99 trillion tenge, while expenses exceeded 6.7 trillion tenge. The bulk of these expenses, as usual, was spent on employee salaries.