Kazakhstan pockets 5 gold medals at International Physics Olympiad
11:11, 13 July 2026
Kazakhstan national team achieved a historic result claiming five gold medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad held in Bucaramanga, Colombia, from July 4 to July 12, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The International Physics Olympiad brought together 381 students from 85 countries.
Nurgul Yegenbergenova, Amirbek Azatbekov, Ilyas Kazymbek, Damir Kurman from Astana and Roman Cheremnov from Almaty bagged gold medals.
The team was trained by school teachers, mentors and national coaches.
In 2025, the revenues of Kazakhstan’s educational institutions reached 6.99 trillion tenge, while expenses exceeded 6.7 trillion tenge. The bulk of these expenses, as usual, was spent on employee salaries.