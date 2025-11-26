Kazakh students win big at STEAM Azerbaijan SAF-2025

In the VEX IQ category, the 5th and 7th graders took first and third places, while the 9th graders took home bronze in the FlyTech & RoboSoccer.

The STEAM Azerbaijan SAF-2025 international festival was held in Baku between November 15 and 20. It brought together thousands of young innovators from 22 countries to compete in 16 main and 2 additional categories.

Since 2021, the STEAM Azerbaijan International Festival has been held annually with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the "STEAM Azerbaijan" project. The purpose of the festival is to promote STEAM-based education.

Noteworthy, Team Kazakhstan claimed the first place at the FIRST Global Challenge (FGC) 2025, an international robotics event held in Panama City, marking the fourth consecutive title for the team.