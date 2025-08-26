Kazakh students win at International Economics Olympiad in Greece

The Olympiad brought together 128 top students from 28 countries, selected from over 100,000 participants in national rounds worldwide.

Each country sent a team of five national winners, bringing together the very best participants for the final.

Team Kazakhstan achieved remarkable success, winning four medals. Batyrkhan Mukhtarkhan won the gold medal and claimed overall first place among all participants from countries including the USA, Canada, China, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Greece, and others.

Elzhan Zamanbekov and Nurnanym Mukhamedzhan secured silver medals, while Ayim Zhubatkan secured the bronze medal.

The Olympiad program included several stages: theoretical and practical tasks in economics and finance, requiring deep knowledge and the ability to apply it in practice.

Photo credit: Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Hellenic Republic

The symbolic host city of Ancient Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, offered participants not only a competitive experience but also a journey into history, with visits to archaeological sites and the ancient Olympic stadium.

Kazakhstan’s team was personally congratulated on their victory by Timur Sultangozhin, Kazakhstan's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Greece. He praised the high level of preparation of the students and emphasized that their success strengthens Kazakhstan’s international reputation.

Photo credit: Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Hellenic Republic

As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has hauled five medals at the the 55th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO-2025) in France.