Kazakh students win 5 medals at International Economics Olympiad

Kazakhstan's national team earned one gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

Mukhtarkhan Batyrkhan, an 11th-grade student at the NIS in Astana's Nura district, claimed the team's only gold medal, becoming a two-time International Economics Olympiad champion. Silver medals were awarded to Dinmukhammed Kemelov and Altair Zhaparov, both from the NIS in Almaty's Medeu district, and Aruzhan Sultanbek of the Miras International School in Almaty. Temirlan Kuanyshbek, a 10th-grade student at the NIS in Almaty's Medeu district, took bronze.

The team was coached by Ruslan Muldashev, director of the Teenvestor School and head coach of the national team, together with Zere Zharlagapova, a methodologist at the Daryn Republican Scientific and Practical Center.

The IEO, one of the world's leading competitions in economics, finance and business for secondary school students, brought together around 300 participants from 61 countries, testing their theoretical knowledge, analytical thinking, and practical decision-making skills.

According to the ministry, the results reflect Kazakhstan's continued efforts to support gifted students and prepare them for international academic competitions. The strong performance against competitors from 61 countries also highlighted the high standard of economic, finance and business education among Kazakh school students.

Earlier, Team Kazakhstan claimed one gold and three silver medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad 2026 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.