Kazakh students win 2025 Dubai FIRST Off-Season title
11:44, 30 June 2025
The team of four pupils of Akmola region won the championship title at the 2025 Dubai FIRST Off-Season held in the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The BILMS team of the Bilim Innovations IT Lyceum took first place in the FLL Dubai First Off-Season 2025 nomination at the FIRST Global Challenge held in Dubai.
10th and 11th graders Ali Dossay, Amina Kadralinova, Yeskendir Inkarbay and Assylzhan Shortayeva defended the country’s colors at the Dubai FIRST Off-Season.
Noteworthy, Kazakhstani schoolchildren grabbed 362 medals at international Olympiads and competitions.