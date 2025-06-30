Kazakh students win 2025 Dubai FIRST Off-Season title

The BILMS team of the Bilim Innovations IT Lyceum took first place in the FLL Dubai First Off-Season 2025 nomination at the FIRST Global Challenge held in Dubai.

Photo credit: Akmola region educarion department

10th and 11th graders Ali Dossay, Amina Kadralinova, Yeskendir Inkarbay and Assylzhan Shortayeva defended the country’s colors at the Dubai FIRST Off-Season.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstani schoolchildren grabbed 362 medals at international Olympiads and competitions.