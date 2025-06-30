EN
    Kazakh students win 2025 Dubai FIRST Off-Season title

    11:44, 30 June 2025

    The team of four pupils of Akmola region won the championship title at the 2025 Dubai FIRST Off-Season held in the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akmola region education department

    The BILMS team of the Bilim Innovations IT Lyceum took first place in the FLL Dubai First Off-Season 2025 nomination at the FIRST Global Challenge held in Dubai.

    Photo credit: Akmola region educarion department

    10th and 11th graders Ali Dossay, Amina Kadralinova, Yeskendir Inkarbay and Assylzhan Shortayeva defended the country’s colors at the Dubai FIRST Off-Season.

    Noteworthy, Kazakhstani schoolchildren grabbed 362 medals at international Olympiads and competitions.

     

    Education Schools Kazakhstan Children Science and Research Regions Akmola region
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
