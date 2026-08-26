Kazakh students to receive cash prizes for science project wins – President

The President stressed that with the advent of a new digital era, human capital is becoming a key driver of development and remains one of Kazakhstan's major strengths.

Tokayev noted that Kazakh students are talented and highly competitive on the global stage, recalling that a group of winners of international academic Olympiads recently visited Akorda to receive their awards. He added that he had instructed the authorities to introduce additional measures this academic year to encourage gifted students.

As part of these measures, cash awards will be granted not only for achievements in academic Olympiads but also for winning science project competitions.

The Head of State also pointed out that the combination of advanced technologies and the intellectual potential of young people is already delivering significant economic benefits, with new startups emerging and Kazakhstan seeing its first unicorn companies.

To build on these achievements, Tokayev stressed the need to create an innovation ecosystem in which education plays a key role. He added that as part of the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, Kazakhstan has begun transitioning to a platform-based model for managing the sector.

Earlier, Qazinform reported during the past five years, Kazakhstan had constructed 1,120 schools, providing over 1 million student places.