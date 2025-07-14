Kazakh students sweep 4 medals at IChO-2025

The International Chemistry Olympiad was held in the UAE between July 5 and 14. It brought together over 360 pupils from 93 countries. Four students of Kazakhstan who defended the country’s colors at the Olympiad once again proved the title of the best young chemists of the planet.

Photo credit: Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry

Kirill Kim and Abylai Kabdulkhadyr from Astana, Yenlik Bakytbekov from Almaty and Ansar Zhaksylykov from Aktobe region grabbed four medals.

The International Chemistry Olympiad ranks among the seven most prestigious subject international science Olympiads.

Photo credit: Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry

Last year, Kazakhstan pocketed two gold, one silver and one bronze medals at the IChO-2024.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s students claimed 362 medals at international Olympiads and competitions.