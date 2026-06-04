Kazakh student wins international WorldSkills tournament in China

Photo credit: The Ministry of Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Darya Melnik, a third-year student at the College of Information Technologies in Pavlodar and the reigning WorldSkills Kazakhstan champion in Industrial Design, represented Kazakhstan at the tournament.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan

At the end of the tournament, Darya Melnik claimed first place and emerged as the overall winner of the international competition. She was coached by Boris Grigoryev, an instructor at the College of Information Technologies.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The achievement reflects the high standards of Kazakhstan’s technical and vocational education system and the competitiveness of its young specialists on the international stage. It also highlights the country’s growing standing within the WorldSkills movement and the strong professional skills of Kazakh competitors.

The event brought together young professionals from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and China. During the competition, participants demonstrated their professional expertise in industrial design, innovative thinking, and practical skills.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that more than 3.2 million children in Kazakhstan will take part in summer recreation and wellness programs during the holidays. Over 11,000 recreational centers will operate nationwide, offering activities in ecology, sports, reading, and artificial intelligence.