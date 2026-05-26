Kazakh school students to attend free AI courses in summer

11,135 recreation centers will be open during summer vacations. 44,000 children will visit at 20 year-round centers, 168,000 children travel to 187 seasonal camps, while 2.99 million children will attend 10,928 school-based centers.

The highest coverage is reported in Pavlodar, Abai, and Aktobe regions, as well as Astana and Almaty cities.

Baldauren and Bobek national centers will host 5,000 winners of international and national academic, IT, creative, and sports competitions. Regional programs will support 370,000 gifted children, the Minister told the Government meeting.

Summer programs will also support 729,000 children from socially vulnerable families, 53,000 children with special educational needs, and 17,000 children who require additional pedagogical attention.

Programs will run in palaces of schoolchildren, art schools, and extracurricular organizations, covering creative, sports, tourism, intellectual, and labor activities.

In particular, the Green Lessons project will organize ecological campaigns, educational events, and provide temporary employment for teenagers in Zhasyl El teams, school forestry units, and enterprises.

To note, TUMO Astana will hold free practical courses in generative AI, robotics, programming, animation, and graphic design for teenagers aged 12–18. Currently, 1,100 children are enrolled, with another 800 expected this summer.

Besides, the Reading Books on Vacation project will promote reading culture among children.

It should be noted Kazakhstan built 44 extracurricular education facilities for 24,000 students over the past three years. Another 10 facilities for 3,800 students will be completed by the end of 2026.

Additionally, 15 children’s wellness centers have opened, with four more to launch this year.

Earlier, the Minister announced that official school graduation ceremonies will be held on June 17-18 across Kazakhstan.