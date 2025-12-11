Kazakh State Counselor outlines 2026 interethnic harmony agenda

The meeting was attended by heads of structural divisions of the Executive Office of the President, representatives of central government bodies, and the akims (governors) of the Zhambyl and Turkistan regions.

Erlan Karin was briefed on the work carried out this year to ensure stability in interethnic relations across the regions.

The meeting also reviewed issues concerning collaboration with civil society institutions, implementation of state information policy, and improvements to the operational format of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

— In November this year, the Head of State approved the ‘Basic Principles, Values and Directions of the Domestic Policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan,’ which shape the key guidelines for ideological work. This document identifies the interethnic sphere as one of its core areas, underscoring its permanent priority for the state, Erlan Karin stated.

To conclude the meeting, the State Counselor issued specific instructions to the responsible government bodies regarding key priority objectives in the interethnic sphere for the upcoming year.

