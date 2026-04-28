Kazakh sport climbers advanced to 1/8 finals at Asian Beach Games

Four athletes from Kazakhstan competed in the women’s qualification round, and two advanced to the 1/8 finals.

Tamara Ulzhabayeva and Anna Balarshina secured their spots in the playoffs. Ulzhabayeva posted a best time of 7.52 seconds, placing 13th, while Balarshina finished 15th with 7.68 seconds.

Arina Novitskaya finished 20th, and Alina Lvova placed 24th.

The top 16 athletes advanced to the next stage.

The Round of 16 begins at 5:00 p.m. Astana time.

Earlier, it was reported that four Kazakh athletes had qualified for sport climbing at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.