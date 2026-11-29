Competing in the neo-senior team pursuit events, Kazakh skaters stepped onto the podium twice.

Abylaikhan Kaiyrgazy, Azamat Satkozha, and Ruslan Zhanadilov took silver in the men's team pursuit. Anastasia Belovodova, Aizada Rymbek, and Alena Lifatova won bronze in the women's event.

Earlier, Kristina Shumekova took silver at the Speed Skating World Cup opener in Beijing.