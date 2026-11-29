Kazakh speed skaters land on podium twice at Junior World Cup in Canada
23:34, 29 November 2026
Kazakhstan's speed skating squad delivered a strong performance at the opening stop of the 2026-27 ISU Junior World Cup in Quebec City, Canada, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Competing in the neo-senior team pursuit events, Kazakh skaters stepped onto the podium twice.
Abylaikhan Kaiyrgazy, Azamat Satkozha, and Ruslan Zhanadilov took silver in the men's team pursuit. Anastasia Belovodova, Aizada Rymbek, and Alena Lifatova won bronze in the women's event.
Earlier, Kristina Shumekova took silver at the Speed Skating World Cup opener in Beijing.