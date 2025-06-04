Kazakh SOF servicemen to compete in 14th Annual Warrior Competition in Jordan

The competition will be held at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre (KASOTC) from June 22 to 26 bringing together teams from around 40 countries.

The servicemen practice combat tactics, assault actions, shooting, evacuation elements, and interaction within the group.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

The training is held in a mountainous area, in the conditions of scorching heat and limited resources. The goal is to check physical endurance, psychological stability and decision-making time.

“The servicemen of the Special Operations Forces are doing their best to represent the country with dignity and demonstrate a high level of professional training,” the ministry says.

Last month, a team of Kazakh Armed Forces participated in the international Best Warrior Competition in Arizona, the U.S. Sergeant Darkhan Aslan set a new record in the 800m run, completing it in 2 minutes and 5 seconds. His time is now the fastest in the history of the Arizona National Guard competition