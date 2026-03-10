Kazakh ski jumpers secure four top-10 finishes at Junior Worlds

Kazakh athletes recorded four top-10 finishes by the end of the tournament.

In the individual event, Ilya Mizernykh finished sixth.

Anastassiya Gorunova, Alissa Sedova, Alyona Sviridenko, and Viktoriya Ruleva placed seventh in the women’s team event.

In the same discipline, Ilya Mizernykh, Daniil Kalinkin, Artyom Meshkov, and David Gaal finished sixth.

Kazakhstan also secured a top-10 result in the mixed team event, where Ilya Mizernykh, Artyom Meshkov, Viktoriya Ruleva, and Alyona Sviridenko placed eighth.

