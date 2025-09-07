Kazakh ski jumper Danil Vassilyev wins bronze at FIS World Cup in Slovenia
20:41, 7 September 2025
Kazakhstani Danil Vassilyev claimed bronze medal at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Ljubno ob Savinji, Slovenia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.
Vassilyev scored 250.7 points to finish third in the Men's Individual HS94 event.
Adam Niznik from Poland took gold with 268.3 points, and Slovenia’s Enej Faletic secured silver with 266.1 points.
