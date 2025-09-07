32 years later: Kazakhstan wins historic medal at World Archery Championships

In a compound bow team event, Adel Zhexenbinova, Victoriya Lyan and Roxana Yunussova defeated the UK team with a score of 232:228 and claimed bronze.

Previously, Kazakhstan had only one world championship medal in archery, which was won in 1993 by Yana Tuniyants in classic archery.

Earlier it was reported that three Kazakh boxers – Torekhan Sabyrkhan, Viktoriya Grafeyeva and Biibars Zhexen – won at the start of the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, England.