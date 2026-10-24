Kazakh singer Rukhiya Baidukenova awarded Order of Qurmet

Rukhiya Baidukenova is competing in the second season of the Silk Way Star vocal contest in Yiwu, China. Performers from 12 countries are vying for the title.

The Kazakh singer won the opening round performing the Kazakh folk song Bulbul.

Accepting the state award ahead of Republic Day, the artist thanked her compatriots for their support.

"I will continue to work hard to bring glory to our country on the world stage," Rukhiya Baidukenova said, extending greetings for Republic Day.

Silk Way Star is a joint project of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group, bringing together artists from various countries and diverse musical traditions on one stage.