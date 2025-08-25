Kazakh singer Alex Lim wins New Wave 2025

The singer shared on Instagram a video of the announcement, where Russian composer and producer Igor Krutoy revealed his name as the winner.

“And the winner of New Wave 2025 in Kazan is Alex Lim,” announced Krutoy.

The second place was awarded to the Russian folk group Obereg, while the third place was shared by Kazakhstani artist Yernazar and Russian performer Jummy.

A total of 13 musicians from six countries made it to the finals, where over three days they presented both cover versions and original songs to the jury.

