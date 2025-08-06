Kazakh, Sierra Leonean foreign ministers discuss cooperation over phone

During the conversation, the heads of the foreign ministries discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, and exchanged views on the schedule of upcoming events until the end of the current year.

The interlocutors also noted the positive outcomes of the official visit of the Foreign Minister of Sierra Leone to Astana in April of this year, which gave new impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

Following the talks, the ministers agreed to continue the political dialogue, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening cooperation and supporting each other in the international arena.

