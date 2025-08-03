Kazakh, Kyrgyz foreign ministers agree to further expand cooperation

Both ministers noted a high dynamics of the bilateral cooperation, which is characterized by steady strengthening of political dialogue and expansion of multifaceted interaction.

Murat Nurtleu emphasized that thanks to the political will of the heads of state, Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations have reached a brand new level of interaction.

“Kazakhstan is firmly committed to the comprehensive deepening of allied relations with fraternal Kyrgyzstan based on the principles of mutual respect, trust, and consideration of each other’s interests. These are the goals we are guided by in building a long-term partnership,” stated Minister Nurtleu.

The foreign ministers discussed in detail the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level in recent years and expressed their readiness to promote the strengthening of inter-parliamentary, intergovernmental, and interregional ties.

Particular attention was paid to the preparation of the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan and the holding of the seventh meeting of the High Interstate Council between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The prospects for further expansion of trade and economic cooperation were separately considered. Kazakhstan consistently ranks among Kyrgyzstan’s top three trading partners.

The ministers agreed to comprehensively facilitate the deepening of economic cooperation and increasing mutual trade to 3 billion US dollars. In 2024, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan amounted to 1.7 billion US dollars.

The importance of launching the Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex project on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border in 2026 and the development of joint investment projects was noted.

The ministers emphasizing the significant potential for cooperation, expressed their readiness to promote fruitful interaction in the areas of energy, transport, logistics, water relations, and agriculture.

As a separate point, issues of deepening cultural and humanitarian ties, which form the basis of strong and long-term relations between the two states, were considered. Last year, the Days of Kyrgyz Culture and a series of large-scale events were successfully held in Kazakhstan.

This year, ahead of the official visit of President Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan, it is planned to hold the Days of Kazakh Cinema, the 3rd Kazakh-Kyrgyz Youth Forum, and the solemn opening of the “Golden Bridge of Friendship” monument in Bishkek.

During the meeting, the ministers “compared the notes” on current regional and international issues. They confirmed their commitment to close cooperation within the UN and to providing mutual support in promoting the international initiatives of both states.

Following the talks, the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan initialed the Decision of the Seventh Meeting of the High Interstate Council “On Approval of the Comprehensive Cooperation Plan between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic for 2025-2027” and the Comprehensive Plan itself.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov in Cholpon-Ata to discuss the relevant issues of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz bilateral cooperation in all spheres representing mutual interest, including the construction of Kambarata HPP-.