Kazakh shooters claim four medals at Grand Prix Shymkent 2026
Kazakh athletes captured four medals in air pistol events at the ISSF Grand Prix Shymkent 2026 international tournament, Qazinform News Agency reported, citing the National Olympic Committee.
Shymkent, Kazakhstan, is hosting the 2026 Grand Prix Rifle / Pistol / Shotgun stage.
Kazakhstan won two golds, one silver, and one bronze.
In the men's 10-meter air pistol event, Kirill Tsukanov struck gold, scoring 244.4 points.
Irina Yunusmetova topped the podium in the women's 10-meter air pistol discipline, scoring 242.5 points to secure Kazakhstan's second gold.
Alissa Kradenova earned silver in the junior women's 10-meter air pistol event with 232.1 points, while Ruslan Yershov scored 213.9 points to take bronze in the junior men's division.
Earlier, Kazakhstan's Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov won a gold medal in judo at the Asian Para Games.