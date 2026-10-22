Kazakh shooters claim four medals at Grand Prix Shymkent 2026

Shymkent, Kazakhstan, is hosting the 2026 Grand Prix Rifle / Pistol / Shotgun stage.

Kazakhstan won two golds, one silver, and one bronze.

In the men's 10-meter air pistol event, Kirill Tsukanov struck gold, scoring 244.4 points.

Irina Yunusmetova topped the podium in the women's 10-meter air pistol discipline, scoring 242.5 points to secure Kazakhstan's second gold.

Alissa Kradenova earned silver in the junior women's 10-meter air pistol event with 232.1 points, while Ruslan Yershov scored 213.9 points to take bronze in the junior men's division.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov won a gold medal in judo at the Asian Para Games.