Kazakh servicemen win 2 medals at Hand-to-Hand Fighting Young Athletes World Championships

The championships, hosted at the Halyk Arena sports complex, brought together more than 250 young athletes from 23 countries.

Competing in the “combat” discipline, the servicemen earned both gold and silver medals.

Sniper officer Lieutenant Darkhan Zhoragul claimed gold in the 97 kg weight category, while Sergeant Azamat Asylbekuly, a physical and combat training instructor from the group of sergeants, secured silver in the 88 kg category.

“Darkhan Zhoragul began training during his studies at the Military Institute of the Land Forces. He is the winner of international youth tournaments in 2021 and 2024, and the champion of the national tournament in memory of Major General Aubakir Arystanbekov,” the statement notes.

Sergeant Azamat Asylbekuly began his sporting career in 2013 at a regional boarding school for gifted athletes in Taraz. He has since become a four-time national champion in hand-to-hand combat, a Kazakhstan Cup winner, and the CIS champion in army hand-to-hand combat.

