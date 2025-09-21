EN
    Head of State congratulates Aidos Sultangali on World Wrestling Championships victory

    16:35, 21 September 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Aidos Sultangali, the world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    “Congratulations to Aidos Sultangali on his brilliant victory at the World Championships! He has become our first Greco-Roman wrestling world champion of this century. I wish our athletes continued success!” the President wrote on Instagram.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh wrestler Aidos Sultangali (60kg) has hauled a gold medal at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia. 

    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
